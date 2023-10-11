Documentary about Indigenous history and migration includes a popular southern Alberta beach

By Theodora Macleod Local Journalism Initiative Reporter What started as a saliva sample and curiosity has evolved into an expedition spanning two continents, four countries, and eight locations. Alberta-born documentary maker Barbara Todd Hager is currently filming a piece titled `Leaving Beringia’ which explores theories of Indigenous migration to North America from both archaeological or scientific perspectives, and that of cultural oral history. Curious about her genetic origins, Hager took a mail-in DNA test, and says although she has aways known she is Cree and Metis, the results of the test expanded on that much further. “I have Mongolian DNA, I have Siberian, I have DNA from Asia, but I also have DNA from Canada, Mexico, and South America,” Hager says. “So, it started me thinking maybe we are all…
