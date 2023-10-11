Local News
Manitoba Premier Elect Wab Kinew’s historic win

October 11, 2023 39 views
Manitoba Premier Elect Wab Kinew is surrounded by family as he makes history as Canada’s first Indigenous premier. (CP Photo)

Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba’s top political office By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG-Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew’s path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path tobecoming the first First Nations premier of a province. Kinew and the Manitoba NDP won a majority government Tuesday night, defeating the governing Progressive Conservatives and making Canadian history. “I was given a second chance in life. I’d like to think that I made good on that opportunity,’’ Kinew said in his victory speech. “My life became immeasurably better when I stopped making excuses and I started looking for a reason. And I found that reason in our family, I found that reason in…

