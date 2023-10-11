Manitoba Premier Elect Wab Kinew’s historic win

Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba’s top political office By Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG-Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew’s path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path tobecoming the first First Nations premier of a province. Kinew and the Manitoba NDP won a majority government Tuesday night, defeating the governing Progressive Conservatives and making Canadian history. “I was given a second chance in life. I’d like to think that I made good on that opportunity,’’ Kinew said in his victory speech. “My life became immeasurably better when I stopped making excuses and I started looking for a reason. And I found that reason in our family, I found that reason in…
