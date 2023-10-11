Six Nations marks MMIWG2S Day of Action

By Lisa Iesse Writer Six Nations Families of MMIGW2S are in the beginning stages of working with Six Nations Police to launch a potential protocol for missing persons. Six Nations learned of the potential protocol while marking National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit persons (MMIWG2S) Oct. 4 at Veterans Park in Ohsweken. Amber Silversmith, program coordinator at Ganhohkwasra‘s Love Among Us program, launched in 2015, said that program was the beginning of movement. “We started (the Love Starts with Us Program) and we wanted to really focus on what the families needed and what they wanted in terms of healing,” said Silversmith. Now, she said, they are working to record a MMIWG2S timeline for Six Nations. “We’ve been reaching out to people that…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice