Local News
Six Nations marks MMIWG2S Day of Action

October 11, 2023 37 views
Amber Silversmith spoke about how to move forward with services and help as they remembered local women killed in violence. (Photo by Lisa Iesse)

By Lisa Iesse Writer Six Nations Families of MMIGW2S are in the beginning stages of working with Six Nations Police to launch a potential protocol for missing persons. Six Nations learned of the potential protocol while marking National Day of Action for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit persons (MMIWG2S) Oct. 4 at Veterans Park in Ohsweken. Amber Silversmith, program coordinator at Ganhohkwasra‘s Love Among Us program, launched in 2015, said that program was the beginning of movement. “We started (the Love Starts with Us Program) and we wanted to really focus on what the families needed and what they wanted in terms of healing,” said Silversmith. Now, she said, they are working to record a MMIWG2S timeline for Six Nations. “We’ve been reaching out to people that…

