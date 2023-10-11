Local News
Hamilton Sisters in Spirit support call to search Manitoba landfill for missing Indigenous women

October 11, 2023 44 views

By Lisa Iesse Writer HAMILTON – Sisters in Spirit, allies, and families of MMIGW2S call for the city of Hamilton and Canada to make good on promises to help heal the hurt done to Indigenous communities. On the National Day of Action for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Trans, and Two Spirited people (MMIWG2S), families and activists urged the federal government and Manitoba’s government to search the landfill believed to be the site of unmarked graves of Indigenous women. Urban Indigenous leaders are calling for the city to make room for spaces that allow for healing to happen. They want the city to remove statues like the Queen Victoria statue in Gore Park, they feel are stark reminders of Canada’s long history of colonialism. Organizers from Sisters in…

