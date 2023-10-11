Wab Kinew..where do we go next?

The election of Wab Kinew as Manitoba’s first Indigenous Premier should send out a clear message not only to Canadian politicians, but Indigenous politicians, especially at the local level. Kinew was considered a black sheep when the election opened, no one knowing where his election would lead Manitoba let alone the country. A country that has been bouncing from Liberals to Conservatives even watching and wondering as conservatives experiment on extremism, testing their support, while trying to explain away the party leader’s attack on Indigenous people in his earlier days. Now here we are..in a world with online hacks and misinformation, that goes well beyond any dirty tricks politicians have played in the past. Yet despite the credibility attacks here we are. Wab Kinew is Manitoba’s premier-designate. A First Nations…



