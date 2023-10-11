National News
ticker

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits fire ravaged parts of Northwest Territories

October 11, 2023 31 views

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS HAY RIVER, N.W.T.- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun a tour of parts of the Northwest Territories that were ravaged by a record wildfire season. Trudeau, along with local politicians, walked up residential driveways in the community of Enterprise to see the burned-out remains of homes and melted vehicles. Chaal Cadieux, a foreman with the hamlet of about 100 people, told the prime minister that everyone got out safely. A fast-moving wildfire in August tore through Enterprise, destroying nearly all its homes and structures. About 20 people have returned, but many are staying elsewhere in the territory and other parts of Canada. Cadieux says his family is now renting a place about 40 kilometres away in Hay River, where Trudeau is set to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa extending amnesty for ‘assault style’ firearms again, until October 2025

October 11, 2023 26

 By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal Liberal government says it will extend an…

Read more
National News

`An advertisement for the nuclear industry’: Jonathan Wilkinson slammed for accepting nuclear waste strategy 

October 11, 2023 29

By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has accepted the Integrated…

Read more