Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits fire ravaged parts of Northwest Territories

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS HAY RIVER, N.W.T.- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun a tour of parts of the Northwest Territories that were ravaged by a record wildfire season. Trudeau, along with local politicians, walked up residential driveways in the community of Enterprise to see the burned-out remains of homes and melted vehicles. Chaal Cadieux, a foreman with the hamlet of about 100 people, told the prime minister that everyone got out safely. A fast-moving wildfire in August tore through Enterprise, destroying nearly all its homes and structures. About 20 people have returned, but many are staying elsewhere in the territory and other parts of Canada. Cadieux says his family is now renting a place about 40 kilometres away in Hay River, where Trudeau is set to…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice