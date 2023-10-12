National News
ticker

Liberals extend amnesty order for ‘assault style’ firearms until after next election

October 12, 2023 6 views

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal Liberal government has given itself an extra two years to establish a long-promised buyback program for firearms it banned in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage. An amnesty period that was set to expire at the end of the month will now remain in place until Oct. 30, 2025 _ after the next federal election is scheduled to take place. On Wednesday, staff quietly added that update to Public Safety Canada’s website, prompting concern from gun-control advocates and, on the other hand, relief for those representing firearms owners and retailers. The amnesty applies to those who own one of the more than 1,500 models and variants of “assault-style” firearms that Ottawa banned, saying guns such as the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits fire ravaged parts of Northwest Territories

October 11, 2023 43

 By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS HAY RIVER, N.W.T.- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun…

Read more
National News

Ottawa extending amnesty for ‘assault style’ firearms again, until October 2025

October 11, 2023 35

 By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal Liberal government says it will extend an…

Read more