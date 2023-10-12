Liberals extend amnesty order for ‘assault style’ firearms until after next election

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal Liberal government has given itself an extra two years to establish a long-promised buyback program for firearms it banned in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage. An amnesty period that was set to expire at the end of the month will now remain in place until Oct. 30, 2025 _ after the next federal election is scheduled to take place. On Wednesday, staff quietly added that update to Public Safety Canada’s website, prompting concern from gun-control advocates and, on the other hand, relief for those representing firearms owners and retailers. The amnesty applies to those who own one of the more than 1,500 models and variants of “assault-style” firearms that Ottawa banned, saying guns such as the…



