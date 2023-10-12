Innu take aim at Nunatukavut as court date postponed

By Peter Jackson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A long-simmering dispute about Indigenous identity boiled over into sustained attacks Tuesday, Oct. 10, as Innu Nation leaders told a news conference in Ottawa the Nunatukavut Community Council (NCC) has no historical claim to native status and is fraudulently attempting to steal land and benefits from Labrador’s Innu and Inuit communities. The event was intended to take place on the eve of federal court hearings into a challenge by the Innu Nation against a 2019 memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the federal government and the NCC. Those hearings have been postponed indefinitely. Nunatukavut, formerly known as the Labrador Metis Nation, claims to represent descendants of European settlers and Inuit along the south coast of Labrador. “NCC has come from all parts of the…



