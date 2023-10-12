Siksika to see construction of 3D printed transitional housing

National News
By John Watson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As of Oct. 16, work will begin to start 3D printing a set of fourplexes on Siksika Nation, which will mark the largest project of this type in Canada to date. The project will consist of the construction of four structures, ultimately housing 16 families upon completion. These homes will be built in collaboration with Nidus3D, the University of Calgary School of Architecture and Planning, and Siksika Housing. Ultimately, the aim of the project is to both address housing challenges within Siksika Nation, as well as to celebrate Indigenous culture and heritage. “I have been thinking about using the technology to build housing out here. It sort of went from there, and to putting together a proposal and getting funding and then ultimately…

