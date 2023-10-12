Truth and Reconciliation: The vital role Indigenous art plays

By Mina Kerr-Lazenby Local Journalism Initiative Reporter As Truth and Reconciliation Day nears, those in North Vancouver and beyond will be looking for ways to better educate themselves on and engage with Indigenous culture, history and traditions. For some that might mean visiting the library and making use of their vast resources, for others it might mean taking a quiet moment to reflect. Ask the Indigenous community themselves, however, and they will tell you that engaging with art, in all its forms, is the one-stop-shop for education, reflection, and reconciliation. “Artworks are holders of knowledge, and our weavers, our artists, our painters and carvers, are therefore important knowledge holders,” said Tseil-Waututh artist and weaver Angela George. Embedded within artworks are the tales and traditions that have been passed down from…



