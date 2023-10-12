Indigenous arts festival receives national nod

By Evan Loree Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THE LAKE REPORT For years, many have felt there is a gap between significant issues taking place in Indigenous communities across Canada and what the general public, primarily non-Indigenous people, knows of them. However, Tim Johnson, a Mohawk man who works in Niagara-on-the-Lake, says he believes the awareness of Indigenous issues has grown exponentially over the years. Known for his work as a Shaw board member, Johnson has been in a unique position to watch the Indigenous community build relationships with Niagara’s towns. “I remember meeting with mayors and various other political representatives who knew little about Indigenous issues,” he said. That was about seven years ago, before he started his work on the Celebration of Nations festival which takes place every September…



