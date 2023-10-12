National News
Supreme Court to rule if federal environmental impact assessment law can stand

October 12, 2023 21 views

By Bob Weber THE CANADIAN PRESS Canada’s highest court is slated to rule Friday on federal environmental legislation in a decision expected to settle, for now  the role of different levels of government in balancing the economic benefits and environmental costs of resource development. The Supreme Court has said it will deliver its ruling on the constitutionality of Bill C-69, known in Ottawa as the Impact Assessment Act and in Alberta government circles as the No More Pipelines Act. Depending on who you believe, the bill either ensures national standards on environment and climate change or pries open new doors for Ottawa to meddle in provincial business. “The government of Canada worked extensively with legal experts and provincial and territorial governments to develop the Impact Assessment Act,” said a spokesperson…

