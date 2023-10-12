National News
P.E.I. village votes to investigate councillor who displayed anti Indigenous sign

October 12, 2023 23 views

MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I.-A village in southeastern Prince Edward Island has ordered an investigation into a councillor who displayed a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves. Murray Harbour council voted unanimously on Wednesday for a third party to investigate Coun. John Robertson and the sign, which has reportedly been removed. Robertson failed to show up for the meeting, which featured a presentation on residential schools from a local Mi’kmaq leader. Abegweit First Nation Chief Roderick Gould Jr. told councillors of his family’s experiences with residential schools. Mayor Terry White says the investigation into Robertson could cost up to $3,000. Robertson displayed a sign with the message, “Truth: mass grave hoax” and “Reconciliation: Redeem Sir John A.’s integrity” ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation….

