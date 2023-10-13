National News
ticker

Arizona tribe is protesting the decision not to prosecute Border Patrol agents for fatal shooting

October 13, 2023 22 views

SELLS, Ariz. (AP)- The Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona on Friday blasted the decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office not to prosecute Border Patrol agents who shot and killed a member of the tribe after they were summoned by tribal police. The tribe’s executive office called the decision not to file charges “a travesty of justice.” “There are countless questions left unanswered by this decision. As a result, we cannot and will not accept the U.S. Attorney’s decision,” said a statement signed by Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Verlon M. Jose and Vice Chairwoman Carla L. Johnson. The statement said the tribe may request Congressional inquiries into the shooting death of Raymond Mattia. The 58-year-old was killed the night of May 18 outside a home in the reservation’s Menagers Dam…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gitxsan leaders rally against industry injunctions, calling the orders `a license to kill’

October 13, 2023 15

By Cara McKenna  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Eight Gitxsan hereditary chiefs led a rally at the…

Read more
National News

‘This is garbage’: NDP split on their deal with Liberals, seek harder line from Singh

October 13, 2023 9

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS HAMILTON- New Democrats attending the party’s policy convention are split…

Read more