National News
ticker

Hamilton Police Service to investigation Six Nations Police officer altercation with youth

October 13, 2023 46 views

The dark, grainy photo of a Six Nations Police officer in an altercation with a youth was taken from a video circulating on Facebook and made available to Turtle Island News By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-The Hamilton Police Service has been asked to investigate an allegation of excessive force being used in an altercation between a Six Nations police officer and youth. The request, from Six Nations Police,  comes after a video showing a Six Nations Police officer striking a youth, who is lying on the ground, being held as he is being hit has been circulating on Facebook. The video show the youth on the ground with two Six Nations Police officers attempting to arrest him. One officer, pulls the youth, grabbing his legs…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Gitxsan leaders rally against industry injunctions, calling the orders `a license to kill’

October 13, 2023 36

By Cara McKenna  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Eight Gitxsan hereditary chiefs led a rally at the…

Read more
National News

‘This is garbage’: NDP split on their deal with Liberals, seek harder line from Singh

October 13, 2023 27

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS HAMILTON- New Democrats attending the party’s policy convention are split…

Read more