‘This is garbage’: NDP split on their deal with Liberals, seek harder line from Singh

October 13, 2023 27 views

By Mickey Djuric THE CANADIAN PRESS HAMILTON- New Democrats attending the party’s policy convention are split over the deal their party has struck with the Liberals, as senior leadership focuses on pitching the NDP as the change voters are looking for in the next federal election. “NDP Leader Jagmeet (Singh) is doing all the work of kicking (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau’s butt to get him to keep his election promises and Trudeau is getting all the credit,” said Alanna Johnston, a delegate from Toronto. “This isn’t politics. This is garbage. This is some kind of business agreement.” The NDP has spent nearly 17 months helping keep the minority Liberal government in power under a confidence-and-supply agreement, and the three-day convention in Hamilton, Ont., is the first to be held since…

