More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa

By Michael MacDonald THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX- Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges. On Sept. 17, 2020, the Sipekne’katik First Nation issued five lobster licences to its members, saying they could trap and sell their catch outside the federally regulated season. The bold move came exactly 21 years after the Supreme Court of Canada affirmed the treaty right of Indigenous groups in Eastern Canada to hunt and fish for a moderate livelihood, but interpretations of that landmark ruling remain in dispute. In the months that followed the start of Sipekne’katik’s “moderate livelihood fishery,” there were confrontations on the…



