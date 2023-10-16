National News
ticker

More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa

October 16, 2023 9 views

 By Michael MacDonald THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX- Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges. On Sept. 17, 2020, the Sipekne’katik First Nation issued five lobster licences to its members, saying they could trap and sell their catch outside the federally regulated season. The bold move came exactly 21 years after the Supreme Court of Canada affirmed the treaty right of Indigenous groups in Eastern Canada to hunt and fish for a moderate livelihood, but interpretations of that landmark ruling remain in dispute. In the months that followed the start of Sipekne’katik’s “moderate livelihood fishery,” there were confrontations on the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘VOICES AT TABLE’: Manitoba Premier designate Wab Kinew commits to Metis representation on new cabinet

October 16, 2023 5

 By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Manitoba’s next premier pledged on Saturday to work closely…

Read more
National News

Gitxsan leaders rally against industry injunctions, calling the orders `a license to kill’

October 13, 2023 81

By Cara McKenna  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Eight Gitxsan hereditary chiefs led a rally at the…

Read more