‘VOICES AT TABLE’: Manitoba Premier designate Wab Kinew commits to Metis representation on new cabinet

October 16, 2023 11 views

 By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Manitoba’s next premier pledged on Saturday to work closely with Metis citizens and leaders, and promised there will be Metis representation at the highest levels of the provincial government once the NDP are sworn in. “This coming Wednesday, we are going to be sworn in to government and we are going to announce our new cabinet,” Premier-designate Wab Kinew said Saturday morning, while speaking at the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Winnipeg. “I want to reassure you and let you know that when we name our cabinet for this government, there will be Metis voices at the table.” Kinew’s promise of Metis representation received a long and rousing round of applause from the hundreds in attendance at the AGA…

