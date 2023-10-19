National News
ticker

Lacrosse at the Olympics gives Indigenous communities a chance to see their sport shine

October 19, 2023 25 views

 By Eddie Pells THE ASSOCIATED PRESS One of the first gifts any member of the Onondaga Nation receives is called a “crib stick,” a small lacrosse stick given to babies that symbolizes the importance of that sport to people who invented it. Nearly 1,000 years after lacrosse was first played on fields that could sometimes stretch for miles across the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, the sport will be on the Olympic schedule in Los Angeles in 2028. Whether the Haudenosaunee, a collection of six Indigenous nations whose territory covers upstate New York and adjacent sections of Canada, will have a spot in that tournament is a question that will keep the lacrosse world on edge between now and then. The final call will come down to whether the International Olympic Committee will…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN: National Climate Strategy based on traditions and relationship with natural world

October 19, 2023 28

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) on Wednesday released…

Read more
National News

Northern chief calls for limits on liquor sales, expanded powers for First Nations police

October 19, 2023 28

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A First Nations chief continues to call for support…

Read more