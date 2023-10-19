National News
ticker

Survey suggests majority of Canadians see legacy of colonialism as a problem

October 19, 2023 31 views

 By Kira Wronska Dorward  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The majority of Canadians see the legacy of colonialism as an ongoing problem, according to a new survey from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute (ARI). It polled 3,016 Canadian adults, all members of the Angus Reid Forum, and found that 19 per cent see the legacy of colonialism as “a huge problem to be dealt with,” while 35 per cent see it as “a problem among many others” faced by Indigenous people in the country. That works out to a majority of 54 per cent. On the other side, 40 per cent of respondents said they saw the legacy of colonialism as “less of an issue.” The survey also found that, among Indigenous people exclusively, 61 per cent see the legacy of colonialism…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN: National Climate Strategy based on traditions and relationship with natural world

October 19, 2023 31

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) on Wednesday released…

Read more
National News

Northern chief calls for limits on liquor sales, expanded powers for First Nations police

October 19, 2023 30

By Dave Baxter  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A First Nations chief continues to call for support…

Read more