PCs want to `close Greenbelt chapter’ with new legislation; will public forgive and forget?

By Rachel Morgan Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra admitted to a room full of reporters Monday he would like to put the Greenbelt scandal behind his PC government, announcing new legislation to return 15 parcels of land back to the protected greenspace after they were removed through a secretive process that violated provincial rules. It has been called a “modest first step” by advocacy group Environmental Defence. Interim Liberal leader John Fraser and Green Party leader Mike Schreiner both said, on first glance, the legislation looked “supportable”. But opposition parties and environmental advocacy organizations continue to caution the public that the Greenbelt fiasco was not a one-off mistake, it was just fortunate the PCs got caught. Reports from Ontario’s auditor general and integrity…



