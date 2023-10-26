National News
ticker

Cumberland House declares state of emergency due to water shortage

October 26, 2023 59 views

By Nicole Goldsworthy  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Cumberland House, with support from the Metis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) and the Cumberland House Cree Nation, has declared a state of emergency, stating that there is not enough water available to fill their community’s reservoir for the coming winter. The reservoir is the only source of clean drinking water for the Cumberland House community. It is fed by Big Stone River, part of the Saskatchewan River system. A statement sent by the MN-S said the river has stopped flowing due to low watershed levels. On Oct. 18, the community of Cumberland House only had sufficient water to last four weeks. A spokesperson from the provincial government said that in the short-term, it has added pumping capacity. They expect the reservoir will be full by…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable powered grid by 2035 ‘fantasy thinking’

October 27, 2023 14

CALGARY- Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told delegates at a climate conference in Calgary on Thursday that…

Read more
National News

AFN chief warns lawyers may ‘take advantage’ of child welfare settlement recipients

October 27, 2023 15

 By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The interim national chief of the Assembly of First…

Read more