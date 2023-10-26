Cumberland House declares state of emergency due to water shortage

By Nicole Goldsworthy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Cumberland House, with support from the Metis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) and the Cumberland House Cree Nation, has declared a state of emergency, stating that there is not enough water available to fill their community’s reservoir for the coming winter. The reservoir is the only source of clean drinking water for the Cumberland House community. It is fed by Big Stone River, part of the Saskatchewan River system. A statement sent by the MN-S said the river has stopped flowing due to low watershed levels. On Oct. 18, the community of Cumberland House only had sufficient water to last four weeks. A spokesperson from the provincial government said that in the short-term, it has added pumping capacity. They expect the reservoir will be full by…



