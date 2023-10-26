Sheila North announces candidacy for national chief of Assembly of First Nations

National News
 By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- Sheila North, a former grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, has announced her bid to become the next national chief of the Assembly of First Nations. “I think it’s time to take the Assembly of First Nations back to the chiefs of Canada, because it’s their organization,” she said at a news conference in Winnipeg on Thursday. “Chiefs don’t work for the AFN, the AFN should work for the chiefs.” North is an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women, a former journalist and a member of Bunibonibee Cree Nation. She told reporters that she has the right qualifications, training and people around her to become the next national chief, and she has received endorsements from Bunibonibee Cree Nation Chief Richard Hart and…

