Manitoba premier to meet with women’s families to talk about landfill search

WINNIPEG- Manitoba’s recently elected premier is set to meet with the families of two slain **>First Nations<** women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill. Wab Kinew is expected to meet with the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran in what he calls a first step in resetting the relationship between the families and the provincial government. Before forming government last week, Kinew said a New Democrat government would search the Prairie Green Landfill for the women’s remains but stopped short of providing a funding commitment. Former premier Heather Stefanson and the previous Progressive Conservative government opposed a search of the landfill, citing safety concerns, and highlighted their refusal during the provincial election campaign. Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of…



