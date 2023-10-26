National News
ticker

‘She would be proud of what we’re doing’: Public session held for honorary street signs

October 26, 2023 51 views

 By Amanda Rabski-McColl  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Any chance Gary Richards gets to support the Indigenous community, he takes it. The local resident was one of the few people who attended an engagement event for an honorary street name project. Held at the McIntyre Community Centre, it was a chance for people to learn about the initiative. Virginia Sutherland, with the help of Trimedia Consulting’s Melanie Verreault, has proposed putting an honorary street name sign, Bernadette Sutherland Way, at the intersection of Vipond and Moneta. It would not change the addresses of any of the buildings on those roads. Bernadette Sutherland’s body was found on the intersection’s northeast corner in August 1986. Recently, there has been construction at the site to allow for a tractor-trailer fleet parking lot. Richards said…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable powered grid by 2035 ‘fantasy thinking’

October 27, 2023 16

CALGARY- Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told delegates at a climate conference in Calgary on Thursday that…

Read more
National News

AFN chief warns lawyers may ‘take advantage’ of child welfare settlement recipients

October 27, 2023 16

 By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The interim national chief of the Assembly of First…

Read more