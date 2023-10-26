‘She would be proud of what we’re doing’: Public session held for honorary street signs

By Amanda Rabski-McColl Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Any chance Gary Richards gets to support the Indigenous community, he takes it. The local resident was one of the few people who attended an engagement event for an honorary street name project. Held at the McIntyre Community Centre, it was a chance for people to learn about the initiative. Virginia Sutherland, with the help of Trimedia Consulting’s Melanie Verreault, has proposed putting an honorary street name sign, Bernadette Sutherland Way, at the intersection of Vipond and Moneta. It would not change the addresses of any of the buildings on those roads. Bernadette Sutherland’s body was found on the intersection’s northeast corner in August 1986. Recently, there has been construction at the site to allow for a tractor-trailer fleet parking lot. Richards said…



