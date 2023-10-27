Manitoba premier apologizes, meets with families about searching landfill for remains

By Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew apologized Thursday to the families of two slain First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill for what he called being reduced to a “political prop” by the former government during the recent provincial election. Kinew met with the families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran to reset the relationship between the two families and the government. “The government of Manitoba is not liable for what a political party does or what politicians do during an election campaign,” Kinew said to the families ahead of the meeting. “As the premier of Manitoba, I share the same moral space as my predecessor, the former premier of Manitoba. Because of that I wanted to take this…



