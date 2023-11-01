‘Chronic underfunding’: 22 Quebec Indigenous police forces file rights complaint

By Sidhartha Banerjee THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL- Quebec’s 22 Indigenous police forces have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission, accusing the federal government of chronic underfunding that has left them unable to properly serve their communities. The complaint follows a similar action taken with the rights body by First Nations police forces Ontario. Federal money for Indigenous police in Canada has been inadequate for decades, Shawn Dulude, president of the Quebec Association of First Nation and Inuit Police Directors, said in an interview Tuesday. “The funding has always been inadequate and it sets us up to fail,” Dulude said. There are currently 36 Indigenous police services across the country, mainly in Ontario and Quebec, with five in Western Canada. In March 2023, the Indigenous Police Chiefs of…



