To Our Readers We Are Sorry For The Delay

I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to all our readers for the delay in delivery of our print edition today Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. As you know Six Nations was under active police -shooter investigation that took place overnight Tuesday Oct. 31st to Wednesday Nov. 1. As a result Chiefswood Road was shut down and continued to be closed throughout Wednesday delaying delivery of Turtle Island News to Thursday, Nov., 2.. We apologize for the delay. Delivery will resume Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The online edition of Turtle Island News has not been affected and has been posted. Again, we apologize to all our readers for any inconvenience. Niawen’kó:wa/Thank-you very much for your patience. Lynda Powless Publisher…



