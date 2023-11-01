National News
ticker

To Our Readers We Are Sorry For The Delay

November 1, 2023 34 views

I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to all our readers for the delay in delivery of our print edition today Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. As you know Six Nations was under active police -shooter investigation that took place overnight Tuesday Oct. 31st to Wednesday Nov. 1. As a result Chiefswood Road was shut down and continued to be closed throughout Wednesday delaying delivery of Turtle Island News to Thursday, Nov., 2.. We apologize for the delay. Delivery will resume Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The online edition of Turtle Island News has not been affected and has been posted. Again, we apologize to all our readers for any inconvenience. Niawen’kó:wa/Thank-you very much for your patience. Lynda Powless Publisher…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN’s National Climate Strategy calls on Feds to compensate First Nations for lands lost to climate change

November 1, 2023 19

By Jacqueline St. Pierre ocal Journalism Initiative Reporter In July 2019, The Assembly of First Nations,…

Read more
National News

Canada, U.S. to meet with Indigenous leaders next week on transboundary pollution

November 1, 2023 27

By James McCarten THE CANADIAN PRESS WASHINGTON- Canadian and U.S. officials are expected to meet next…

Read more