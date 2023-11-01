Six Nations Police active weapons investigation concludes, man sent to hospital

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- One man is in custody and has been taken to a Hamilton hospital after being shot as a result of a stand-off with Six Nations Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) overnight . Ontario Provincial Police Sgt Ed Sanchuk said the incident began Tuesday, Oct 31 at about 11:30 p.m. when Six Nations Police became involved in an active weapons incident. He said OPP response teams and York Regional Police aviation services were called to assist the Six Nations Police Service after “its officers came under weapons fire” The man had barricaded himself inside the house and began shooting at Six Nations Police. After Six Nations Police Service officers “came under weapons fire” OPP response teams including the OPP…



