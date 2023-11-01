Local News
Slider

Buffy Sainte-Marie … Icon or Fraud?

November 1, 2023 61 views
Legend Buffy Saint-Marie has shocked the world who learned through a CBC piece that the singer was not who she said she was... story page 14

Revelations about Buffy Sainte Marie’s ancestry is having a devastating impact on Indigenous communities across Canada By Lori Campbell Writer This isn’t a story about whether Buffy Sainte-Marie, musical icon, activist, community member and beloved Auntie, is biologically Indigenous. Rather, it’s more important to understand the deep impact a CBC report casting doubts on the singer’s ancestry is having across Indigenous lands, and how the fallout from the report shows what reconciliation is not. But before I go there, allow me to situate myself. It will shed some light about why this story may not sound like the one you are looking for, like most Indigenous peoples, I still need time to digest this news about Buffy, but why the impact of the story is something non-Indigenous people need to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN’s National Climate Strategy calls on Feds to compensate First Nations for lands lost to climate change

November 1, 2023 26

By Jacqueline St. Pierre ocal Journalism Initiative Reporter In July 2019, The Assembly of First Nations,…

Read more
National News

Canada, U.S. to meet with Indigenous leaders next week on transboundary pollution

November 1, 2023 28

By James McCarten THE CANADIAN PRESS WASHINGTON- Canadian and U.S. officials are expected to meet next…

Read more