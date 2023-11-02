Concordia University bring Picard, Kelley on as experts in residence to Indigenous Directions 

By Marc Lalonde Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador (AFNQL) Chief Ghislain Picard said the hiring of former Quebec Aboriginal Affairs minister Geoffrey Kelley as an expert -in-residence at Concordia University’s Indigenous Directions was his suggestion. When Concordia went looking for experts-in-residence for its new Indigenous Directions department, it found Picard, who has been chief of the AFNQL for more than 30 years. From there, Picard suggested the addition of Kelley, even though Kelley is not Indigenous — a member of Concordia’s senior management said. “When Ghislain Picard was approached to take up the position, he suggested a dual posting might make the most sense and proposed Geoffrey Kelley as a former politician with whom he had enjoyed several successful negotiations,” said Concordia VP…
