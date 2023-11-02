National News
No sign of Gill twins or mother in first court appearance

November 2, 2023 19 views

By Jeff Pelletier  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A lawyer appeared virtually in an Iqaluit courtroom Monday on behalf of Amira Gill, Nadya Gill and Karima Manji. Amira and Nadya are 25-year-old twins who are accused, along with Manji, their mother, of using fraudulently obtained Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. enrolments to get scholarships and education funding from the Kakivak Association between 2016 and 2022. The three, all from Ontario, face two counts each of fraud over $5,000. Ontario lawyer J. Scott Cowan appeared over Zoom as Manji’s defence and as an agent on behalf of the Gills. Manji and the twins were not present. In the brief appearance, Cowan and the Crown agreed to set their next appearance date for Jan. 8, 2024. Cowan provided a brief statement to Nunatsiaq News following…

