National News
ticker

B.C. and Tahltan Nation sign agreement requiring consent for changes to mine

November 2, 2023 26 views

LAKE, B.C.- A new agreement between the province and an Indigenous government in northern British Columbia will require the nation’s consent ahead of any significant changes at a major copper and gold mine. Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government, says the agreement means substantial changes to the existing environmental assessment certificate for the Red Chris mine can only proceed with Tahltan approval. Day says the deal is a “significant milestone on our path toward reconciliation.” A joint statement released by the Tahltan and B.C. governments says the nation and the province’s environmental assessment office will conduct their own analyses of proposed changes, including those needed to transition Red Chris from open-pit to underground block cave mining. The Red Chris property spans more than 230 square kilometres and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Navy wants connections with Kivalliqmiut

November 2, 2023 16

 By Stewart Burnett  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The HMCS William Hall is running through some final…

Read more
National News

First Nations speak out against Action4Canada

November 2, 2023 14

By Madeline Dunnett  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Events organized by Action4Canada are not welcome in K’omoks…

Read more