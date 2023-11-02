B.C. and Tahltan Nation sign agreement requiring consent for changes to mine

LAKE, B.C.- A new agreement between the province and an Indigenous government in northern British Columbia will require the nation’s consent ahead of any significant changes at a major copper and gold mine. Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government, says the agreement means substantial changes to the existing environmental assessment certificate for the Red Chris mine can only proceed with Tahltan approval. Day says the deal is a “significant milestone on our path toward reconciliation.” A joint statement released by the Tahltan and B.C. governments says the nation and the province’s environmental assessment office will conduct their own analyses of proposed changes, including those needed to transition Red Chris from open-pit to underground block cave mining. The Red Chris property spans more than 230 square kilometres and…



