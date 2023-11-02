National News
First Nations speak out against Action4Canada

By Madeline Dunnett  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Events organized by Action4Canada are not welcome in K’omoks First Nation territory, according to an Oct. 26 statement from the First Nation’s chief and council. Action4Canada describes itself as a grassroots movement that opposes “the destructive policies tearing at the fabric of this nation.” It was founded by Tanya Gaw, who was on a speaking tour of Vancouver Island last week, including a stop at Bay Community Church in Comox on Oct. 26. The Canadian Anti-Hate Network describes the group as “one of the country’s most active Christian Nationalist organizations with a history of Islamophobic, conspiratorial, and anti-2SLGBTQ+ activism.” The K’omoks First Nation stated that “it is deeply disheartening to witness the promotion of divisive beliefs and racism, as exemplified by Ms. Gaw’s…

