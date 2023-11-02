National News
ticker

Navy wants connections with Kivalliqmiut

November 2, 2023 20 views

 By Stewart Burnett  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The HMCS William Hall is running through some final testing before going into operation, but Royal Canadian Navy members have already visited Rankin Inlet seeking to make connections with the Kivalliq region in advance of affiliating the ship with the Kivalliq. The Navy is building six Arctic and offshore patrol vessels, explained Sabrina Nash, assistant director of Public Affairs with the Royal Canadian Navy, at a town council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 24. Four are currently in the water. “Each of those ships, our goal is to affiliate them with different regions in the **>Inuit<** Nunangat so we can work together and build relationships with the local communities,” said Nash. The HMCS William Hall will be the one for the Kivalliq. “Our arctic vessels…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Police investigation shuts down Six Nations roadway after man shot “multiple times” in gunfire exchange

November 2, 2023 22

 OPP and the Six Nations Police Service scoured Chiefswood Road for evidence Thursday (Nov., 2) after  a…

Read more
National News

First Nations speak out against Action4Canada

November 2, 2023 24

By Madeline Dunnett  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Events organized by Action4Canada are not welcome in K’omoks…

Read more