Navy wants connections with Kivalliqmiut

By Stewart Burnett Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The HMCS William Hall is running through some final testing before going into operation, but Royal Canadian Navy members have already visited Rankin Inlet seeking to make connections with the Kivalliq region in advance of affiliating the ship with the Kivalliq. The Navy is building six Arctic and offshore patrol vessels, explained Sabrina Nash, assistant director of Public Affairs with the Royal Canadian Navy, at a town council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 24. Four are currently in the water. “Each of those ships, our goal is to affiliate them with different regions in the **>Inuit<** Nunangat so we can work together and build relationships with the local communities,” said Nash. The HMCS William Hall will be the one for the Kivalliq. “Our arctic vessels…



