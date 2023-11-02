National News
ticker

Judge overturns Mohawk pair’s tobacco conviction, citing centuries-old treaties

November 2, 2023 42 views

A judge found that White and Montour were exercising the rights of the Mohawk nation to direct its own economy. By Jason Magder    Montreal Gazette Published Nov 01, 2023  •  Last updated 13 hours ago  •  3 minute read Derek White was convicted of fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud and profiting from organized crime for not paying federal excise tax on tobacco that was imported from the United States. A judge ruled those charges are invalid. PHOTO BY SEAN GARDNER /NASCAR Two men won’t face criminal charges thanks to ancient treaties written in the 1600s and 1700s, a Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday. In a much-anticipated and precedent-setting trial, Judge Sophie Bourque ruled that the Crown was wrong to charge Derek White and Hunter Montour with criminal charges related to smuggling tobacco. The pair were among…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Navy wants connections with Kivalliqmiut

November 2, 2023 16

 By Stewart Burnett  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The HMCS William Hall is running through some final…

Read more
National News

First Nations speak out against Action4Canada

November 2, 2023 14

By Madeline Dunnett  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Events organized by Action4Canada are not welcome in K’omoks…

Read more