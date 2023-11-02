National News
ticker

Police investigation shuts down Six Nations roadway after man shot “multiple times” in gunfire exchange

November 2, 2023 7 views

 OPP and the Six Nations Police Service scoured Chiefswood Road for evidence Thursday (Nov., 2) after  a ‘barricaded individual’  began shooting at drivers and responding officers Tuesday Oct., 31. The incident continued overnight  ending in a barrage of gunfire that sent the man to hospital. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A section of Six Nations remained shut down Thursday, Nov., 2, 2023) after a 40-year-old Six Nations man, who barricaded himself inside his residence engaging in an exchange of gunfire with police, was taken into custody and hospitalized .   OPP and Six Nations Police continued to investigate the scene along Chiefswood Road,  Thursday, looking for evidence both along the roadway and at the home. The section of roadway along Chiefswood Road between Fifth Line and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Navy wants connections with Kivalliqmiut

November 2, 2023 20

 By Stewart Burnett  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The HMCS William Hall is running through some final…

Read more
National News

First Nations speak out against Action4Canada

November 2, 2023 21

By Madeline Dunnett  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Events organized by Action4Canada are not welcome in K’omoks…

Read more