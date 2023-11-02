Police investigation shuts down Six Nations roadway after man shot “multiple times” in gunfire exchange

OPP and the Six Nations Police Service scoured Chiefswood Road for evidence Thursday (Nov., 2) after a ‘barricaded individual’ began shooting at drivers and responding officers Tuesday Oct., 31. The incident continued overnight ending in a barrage of gunfire that sent the man to hospital. (Photo by Jim C. Powless) SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A section of Six Nations remained shut down Thursday, Nov., 2, 2023) after a 40-year-old Six Nations man, who barricaded himself inside his residence engaging in an exchange of gunfire with police, was taken into custody and hospitalized . OPP and Six Nations Police continued to investigate the scene along Chiefswood Road, Thursday, looking for evidence both along the roadway and at the home. The section of roadway along Chiefswood Road between Fifth Line and…



