Anishinabek debuts economic opportunities forum in the Sault

By Kyle Darbyson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Representatives from over 30 Ontario First Nations gathered in Sault Ste. Marie recently for the first-ever Anishinabek Nation Economic Development Opportunities Forum. This inaugural event, which took place at the Quattro Hotel and Conference Centre, gave roughly 140 attendees the chance to network and share notes on how to carve out more economic prosperity for their respective communities. While the conference covered a range of topics, Anishinabek Nation economic development manager Darlene Solomon told the Sault Star there was a significant focus on the energy sector. Many of the keynote speakers and joint panelists discussed how Indigenous communities could use pre-existing and untapped projects involving critical minerals, nuclear energy and electric vehicles to their advantage. “We had all sectors represented, because right now…



