National News
ticker

Health Sciences North promises more Indigenous focused care in Algoma

November 8, 2023 25 views

 By Kyle Darbyson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Maamwesying Ontario Health Team, in partnership with Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services Inc., has signed a new collaboration agreement with Health Sciences North (HSN) to help improve outcomes for Indigenous people living in the Algoma District. This new agreement, officially approved on Thursday, affirms HSN’s commitment to creating culturally safe spaces for Indigenous patients at its various medical facilities located across Northeastern Ontario. According to Maamwesying media representative Grace Swain, this commitment involves HSN staff adopting new training and best practices, as recommended by Maamwesying members, to create a more welcoming environment for Indigenous patients. This includes staff placing a larger emphasis on Indigenous identification, so that these specific patients can access culturally-specific resources as quickly as possible. “Right now, the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Anishinabek debuts economic opportunities forum in the Sault

November 8, 2023 29

By Kyle Darbyson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Representatives from over 30 Ontario First Nations gathered in…

Read more
National News

Cree mother, whose newborn was apprehended, says social worker told her to `stop wailing’

November 8, 2023 35

 By Anna McKenzie  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Chelsey Woodward will never forget the moment her baby…

Read more