Cree mother, whose newborn was apprehended, says social worker told her to `stop wailing’

November 8, 2023 34 views

 By Anna McKenzie  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Chelsey Woodward will never forget the moment her baby was taken from her by a social worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital. It was October 19, and Woodward said her daughter was just two days old when a representative from the Aboriginal Child & Family Services Office for Surrey, also known as Circle Five, apprehended her. Woodward was devastated, having spent months preparing for the new baby with the support from a midwife, doula, and staff at Maxxine Wright, a shelter that serves women who are pregnant, or have a newborn, and need a safe place to stay. Woodward was preparing for her baby, as well as attending programming so she could also be reunited with her two-year old son who is also in…

