Residential school records released day before archbishop testifies at Senate

November 8, 2023 32 views

By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA -A Catholic archdiocese that operated four Indigenous residential schools in Manitoba and Saskatchewan has finally surrendered a long-awaited trove of records that may hold clues about their tragic history. The Archdiocese of Keewatin-Le Pas gave the documents to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday _ just one day before Archbishop Murray Chatlain’s appearance before a key Senate committee. Word of the disclosure comes as church leaders face persistent accusations, including from Indigenous leaders who testified before the same committee, that they are dragging their heels on releasing records. In 2021, a staff member found a box of files containing some residential school lists, and the archdiocese agreed to digitize the records in consultation with the national centre, Chatlain testified. But…

