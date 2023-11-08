Simcoe cinema to host Remembrance Day themed screening

By J.P. Antonacci Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Many Canadians know of Billy Bishop, the First World War flying ace who shot down 72 enemy planes. Fewer have heard of Francis Pegahmagabow, an Anishinaabe sharpshooter whose 378 confirmed kills made him the deadliest sniper on either side of that bloody conflict. The two men are the subject of “The Ace and the Scout,” a film playing this Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Strand, an independent movie theatre in Simcoe. The story follows two friends from southwestern Ontario who are inspired to follow in Bishop’s footsteps by enlisting in the Canadian army. They end up pinned down during the Battle of Orix Trench in northern France in 1918 alongside Pegahmagabow, whose deadly accuracy helps keep the enemy at bay, despite the…



