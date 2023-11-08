Seeing histories of forced First Nations labour: the ‘Nii Ndahlohke / I Work’ art exhibition

By Mary Jane Logan McCallum and Julie Rae Tucker How do we learn and teach about First Nations labour in ways that connect to local economies and Canadian history education? In a new exhibition, Nii Ndahlohke / I Work, at Art Windsor Essex, labour is the central theme for understanding the history and legacies of Mount Elgin Industrial School, an Indian Residential School in southwestern Ontario. The exhibition brings together artists from the communities whose children attended this institution, and it runs until June 24, 2024. It emerged from the Munsee Delaware Language and History Group, a community-based language and history learning project. The group has worked together for many years to study and teach Munsee language and history, and supports research and teaching about Munsee people, communities, languages and…



