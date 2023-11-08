Blackfoot naming of mountain honours First World War veteran

By Theodora Macleod Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When Joe Crow Chief enlisted, his son Elder Charlie Crow Chief, says he didn’t know what he was signing on for. “He thought it was just going to be local,” he says of his father who served in the First World War and was recently honoured in mountain naming ceremony that saw the Vimy Ridge mountain in Waterton receive a Blackfoot name. Joe Crow Chief and his brother, Nick King, had only recently left residential school when they enlisted with the 191 Battalion in Fort Macleod. Their grandfather fought in the Battle of the Belly River in 1870, and though, as Indigenous men, they were exempt from conscription they came from a legacy of warriors. Joe and Nick were not the only Indigenous men…



