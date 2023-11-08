National News
ticker

Blackfoot naming of mountain honours First World War veteran

November 8, 2023 28 views

By Theodora Macleod  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When Joe Crow Chief enlisted, his son Elder Charlie Crow Chief, says he didn’t know what he was signing on for. “He thought it was just going to be local,” he says of his father who served in the First World War and was recently honoured in mountain naming ceremony that saw the Vimy Ridge mountain in Waterton receive a Blackfoot name.   Joe Crow Chief and his brother, Nick King, had only recently left residential school when they enlisted with the 191 Battalion in Fort Macleod. Their grandfather fought in the Battle of the Belly River in 1870, and though, as Indigenous men, they were exempt from conscription they came from a legacy of warriors. Joe and Nick were not the only Indigenous men…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Anishinabek debuts economic opportunities forum in the Sault

November 8, 2023 27

By Kyle Darbyson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Representatives from over 30 Ontario First Nations gathered in…

Read more
National News

Health Sciences North promises more Indigenous focused care in Algoma

November 8, 2023 25

 By Kyle Darbyson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Maamwesying Ontario Health Team, in partnership with Maamwesying…

Read more