Mental health app for Canadian veterans named after Saskatchewan mass stabbing victim

November 13, 2023 35 views

By Jamin Mike THE CANADIAN PRESS Earl Burns was a veteran of the Canadian military who tried to protect his family and Saskatchewan community of James Smith Cree Nation until his very last breath. A non-profit app in the works has been named in his honour. The Burns Way chat app would allow veterans to instantly connect with trained military peer supports, while filling service gaps for those who live in rural areas or are isolated. “Everything atThe Burns Way is about human beings supporting other human beings and to facilitate all of that to the idea of connection,” said John MacBeth, founder and CEO of developer TryCycle Data Systems. He said that when he and his team learned Burns was a veteran, it was obvious that Burns encapsulated “the…

