Inuk MP urges Metis, First Nations to stand in solidarity over Bill C 53

November 12, 2023 45 views

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Diverging views on the proposed Metis self-governance legislation Bill C-53 prompted one member of Parliament with the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs to ask why there is such divisiveness among Indigenous peoples. “It seems like (the bill) is bringing about a lot of resentment and division and this bothers me. It saddens me? I want to encourage you to lean towards solidarity as Indigenous people,” said Nunavut NDP MP Lori Idlout, who is Inuk. The committee meeting Nov. 7 was one of a handful held on the Bill, with more than a dozen witnesses who either supported C-53, which gives official recognition to certain Metis governments in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan, or who wanted to see the Bill scrapped. That…

