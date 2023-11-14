National News
ticker

Winemaker murder trial ends with Crown, defence agreed on facts, at odds over accused’s mental state

November 14, 2023 49 views

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bradley House killed Paul Pender, on this the Crown and defence agree. But was the Hamilton man in his right mind when he stabbed the renowned Niagara winemaker to death outside Pender’s cottage east of Selkirk in Haldimand County in February 2022? That is the central issue Superior Court Justice Michael Bordin must decide now that House’s trial for second-degree murder is over. At the close of the day on Friday, House, who has pleaded not guilty, was placed in handcuffs and escorted from the courtroom in Cayuga by two special constables, bound for the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre. Where the 33-year-old ultimately lands is up to Bordin, who heard the case without a jury. The accused’s fate depends on whether Bordin accepts the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Act not react: Multiple audits advised feds to help First Nations before wildfires hit

November 14, 2023 29

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A year before First Nations experienced their worst wildfire…

Read more
National News

WLFN owned company brings a decolonial lens to archaeology: `We need Indigenous knowledge’

November 14, 2023 27

By Dionne Phillips  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On a recent archaeological exploration for the Cariboo Memorial…

Read more