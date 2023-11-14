“JUST THE BEGINNING”: First Nations leaders break ground in Winnipeg on country’s largest urban reserve

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter First Nations leaders broke ground Monday on a project that will see the site of the former Kapyong Barracks transformed into the country’s largest urban reserve, and released ambitious plans for the first phase of the massive development project. “We’ve dealt with a lot of negativity and naysayers with the project, and I’d like to let them know, and would like to let everyone in Winnipeg know that this is just the beginning,” Treaty One Chairperson and Brokenhead Ojibway Nation Chief Gordon Bluesky said during an official groundbreaking at the former Kapyong site on Monday morning. The site along Kenaston Boulevard is now slated to become Naawi-Oodena, a massive urban reserve that will be a joint venture between the Treaty One Development Corporation…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice