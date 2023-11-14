Inuvialuk artist designs sealskin poppy for Juno Beach Centre in France

By Tom Taylor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Juno Beach Centre (JBC) in Normandy, France, which commemorates Canada’s contribution in the Second World War, is currently in the midst of a $1.25 million renewal of its Faces of Canada Today permanent exhibition space. When renovations conclude, the space will include a new art installation featuring poppies created by three Indigenous Canadian artists, including respected Inuvialuk artist Inuk. “It’s kind of surreal, and it’s kind of epic, and it’s kind of humbling, and I’m also honoured to have been asked,” Inuk said from her home in Yellowknife, one day after plans for the new art installation were unveiled. “There’s still lots of emotions coming.” The new art installation will be open in time for the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice