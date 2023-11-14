National News
ticker

Inuvialuk artist designs sealskin poppy for Juno Beach Centre in France

November 14, 2023 35 views

By Tom Taylor Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Juno Beach Centre (JBC) in Normandy, France, which commemorates Canada’s contribution in the Second World War, is currently in the midst of a $1.25 million renewal of its Faces of Canada Today permanent exhibition space. When renovations conclude, the space will include a new art installation featuring poppies created by three Indigenous Canadian artists, including respected Inuvialuk artist Inuk. “It’s kind of surreal, and it’s kind of epic, and it’s kind of humbling, and I’m also honoured to have been asked,” Inuk said from her home in Yellowknife, one day after plans for the new art installation were unveiled. “There’s still lots of emotions coming.” The new art installation will be open in time for the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Act not react: Multiple audits advised feds to help First Nations before wildfires hit

November 14, 2023 27

 By Matteo Cimellaro  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A year before First Nations experienced their worst wildfire…

Read more
National News

WLFN owned company brings a decolonial lens to archaeology: `We need Indigenous knowledge’

November 14, 2023 27

By Dionne Phillips  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On a recent archaeological exploration for the Cariboo Memorial…

Read more