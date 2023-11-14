Six Nations loses a champion for Indigenous artists in passing of Tom Hill

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations has lost a loved and respected community member with the passing of Tomas Vernon Hill, former Woodland Cultural Centre director who passed away on November 11, 2023, at the age of 80. In a statement Tuesday, Nov. 14 the Woodland Cultural Centre said “staff of Woodland Cultural Centre is mourning the loss” of their former Museum Director. The statement described him as being “instrumental in creating paths for Indigenous artists and cultural workers.” Mr. Hill began his career as a champion of First Nations arts at the Expo ’67 Indians of Canada Pavilion and then went on to work at the National Gallery of Canada and several other positions within the federal government. He was both an accomplished and internationally recognized visual…
Related Posts
Act not react: Multiple audits advised feds to help First Nations before wildfires hit
November 14, 2023 19
By Matteo Cimellaro Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A year before First Nations experienced their worst wildfire…
WLFN owned company brings a decolonial lens to archaeology: `We need Indigenous knowledge’
November 14, 2023 19
By Dionne Phillips Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On a recent archaeological exploration for the Cariboo Memorial…