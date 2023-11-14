Six Nations loses a champion for Indigenous artists in passing of Tom Hill

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations has lost a loved and respected community member with the passing of Tomas Vernon Hill, former Woodland Cultural Centre director who passed away on November 11, 2023, at the age of 80. In a statement Tuesday, Nov. 14 the Woodland Cultural Centre said “staff of Woodland Cultural Centre is mourning the loss” of their former Museum Director. The statement described him as being “instrumental in creating paths for Indigenous artists and cultural workers.” Mr. Hill began his career as a champion of First Nations arts at the Expo ’67 Indians of Canada Pavilion and then went on to work at the National Gallery of Canada and several other positions within the federal government. He was both an accomplished and internationally recognized visual…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice